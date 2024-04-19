Main Ladega, Mary Kom, Toofan - 5 Bollywood Boxing Dramas You Need To Watch

The beauty of Bollywood is that it has something for everyone in store. Similar has been the case with box dramas. Now, as Akash Pratap Singh gears up to bring another interesting film based around boxing, with a family drama at its core, we take a look at other films on similar subjects also that have been made in the past.

Advertisement

1. Main Ladega

What is great about Main Ladega is that it is not your regular run-of-the-mill story. Rather, it underlines a strong, emotional, and inspirational back story.

Advertisement