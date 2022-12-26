Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Calls Salman Khan As The S**iest Looking Man In The Industry

Salman Khan is an actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The superstar made his big Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. However, he got his big break with the 1989 release Maine Pyar Kiya and ever since then he has been no looking back for him. In his journey of over three decades, Salman has won millions of hearts with his stupendous acting skills and his swag remains unmatched over the year. Needless to say, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor enjoys a massive female fan following and his charm often makes the ladies go weak in their knees. In fact, several actresses have also sung praises for Salman over the years.

Among these was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was once smitten by Salman's impressive looks. We have got our hands on a throwback video of the former beauty queen wherein she was seen all praises for the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor. In the video, Aishwarya was in a conversation with Simi Grewal wherein the veteran actress quizzed the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress who according to her is the 'sexiest' man in the industry. To this, Aishwarya was hesitant and wanted to replace the word sexiest with charming. While Simi was adamant to stick to the word, Aishwarya stated, "Then one should take the name of the one who has been internationally selected among Indian men - Salman Khan...if we are talking about looks".

For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya were once head over heels in love with each other. The duo had dated each other for a while and ended up parting ways on a sour note. As of now, Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan for over 15 years and they have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the other hand, Salman claims to be single and is currently making headlines for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal etc in the lead. Besides, he is also working on the much awaited third installment of Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.