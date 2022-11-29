Throwback: Amitabh Bachchan Kisses Jaya Bachchan Publicly; Abhishek Bachchan’s Reaction Is UNMISSABLE; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been among the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. Be it on screen or off screen, the duo never failed to win hearts with their chemistry. In fact, Amitabh and Jaya have given us several iconic movies together including Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Sholay etc. It has always been a treat to watch them together both on and off the screen. Interestingly, the senior couple has been married for almost five decades now and they are often seen having each other's back.

And now, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the senior couple wherein Amitabh Bachchan was seen kissing Jaya Bachchan at an award function. In the video, as the legendary actor had won an award, he was congratulated by his ladylove following which Big B was seen kissing Jaya in front of their son Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan, who was sitting in between Amitabh and Jaya was surprised and gave his father a witty smile. Later, Amitabh Bachchan also kissed his son as they celebrated the senior actor's achievement.

Advertisement

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's kiss video:

To recall, Amitabh Bachchan had once revealed that it was love at first sight for him when he saw Jaya Bachchan's pic. However, this wasn't the case with the Sholay actress. "I inquired after her and they gave me a lowdown on her. It came to pass that Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) had cast her for Guddi. It kind of got me excited about the prospect of working with her because she came with huge credentials. I went on the set (Guddi) and that's when I met her for the first time," he added.

Recalling her first meeting with Big B, Jaya stated, "When I first met him, I saw danger. I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I've known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that". The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding in 1973 post the success of Zanjeer.

Talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, is working on Nag Ashwin's Project K With Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Besides, he will also also be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Intern which will also star Deepika in the lead.