‘She Won’t Meet Us’ When Disha Patani Demanded Rs 5 Crore For Prabhas’ Saaho & Left Makers Irked?
Disha Patani made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer and entered Bollywood with the 2016 hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Moviegoers loved her performance in the movie and she won several debut awards too.
The actress then went on to feature in hits like Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang. Currently, she is among her generation's most popular female stars and owns a crazy fan following on social media too.
While Disha has several interesting projects in her kitty, did you know that she was also approached for Prabhas' 2015 release Saaho? However, her behaviour and demands irked the makers.
Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marked Prabhas' return to theatres after the humongous success of the Baahubali series and featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While she was the makers' first choice for the film, the team also approached Disha Patani as the Aashiqui 2 star charged an insane amount of Rs 8 crore.
Back then, an India TV report quoted a source saying, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration. Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible. She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema. But she wouldn't budge. She was like, 'I love the script and I'd love to work with Prabhas. But the price remains unchanged.'"
When the makers went to Disha thinking that she was a newcomer and would grab a huge opportunity like this. However, the actress shocked them by demanding Rs 5 crore.
Talking about it, the source added, "She started her career in Telugu cinema. So we thought she would be keenly interested in the project, as it stars Prabhas. Disha wouldn't meet us. When she finally did, she said she'd let us know. Later, her team members informed us that she liked the script, but would want Rs 5 crore as her fee. We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind of money?"
At last, they went back to Shraddha.
While the Saaho makers or Disha never reacted to it, she is finally working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, the much-hyped project is expected to release next year.
Her upcoming slate of films also include Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.
- ‘WTF Is This?’: Prabhas Receives Global Trolling As Netflix Shares ‘Saaho’ Clip Amid ‘Adipurush’ Criticism
- Is Prabhas Trying Hard To Regain His Pan-India Star Status Again After Losing To Allu Arjun And Yash?
- Prabhas Has This To Say About Getting Criticised For His Hindi Diction In Saaho
- Birthday Special: Every Shraddha Kapoor Fan Should Have These Songs In Their Playlist
- Evelyn Sharma Unbothered About Trolls Who Felt Uncomfortable After She Shared Breastfeeding Photo
- Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Newborn Daughter Ava, Calls It Most Important Role Of Her Life
- Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Early Days: Many People Didn't Want To Accept A Singer's Son Or Grandson As An Actor
- Evelyn Sharma: Why Export Vegetables When You Can Grow Your Own Tomatoes In Your Balcony?
- Kichcha Sudeep In Talks With Saaho Director Sujeeth For An Action Entertainer?
- Prabhas Has THIS Whopping Amount Placed On His 3 Upcoming Films; Deets Inside
- Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Action Entertainer Saaho Clocks One Year!
- When You Google PAN-INDIA Star, Prabhas Is The Only Name That Appears. Know Why!