Did You Know Shashi Kapoor Refused A National Award Once? The Reason Will Leave You AMAZED

Shashi Kapoor is a name that doesn't need an introduction in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut as a lead actor with the 1961 release Dharmputra and ever since then he was the apple of everyone's eyes. Shashi Kapoor managed to win hearts with his dashing looks and impeccable acting prowess and was always a treat to watch on the big screen. He gave us several iconic movies like Deewaar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kabhi Kabhie, Chori Mera Kaam, Sharmeelee, Heeralal Pannalal, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Trishul etc. He breathed his last on December 4, 2017, due to prolonged illness.

As the nation remembers the legendary actor for his stellar performances, did you know that Shashi Kapoor had once refused a National Award as he felt his performance wasn't competent enough? This happened after he made a debut as a lead actor in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra which also featured Mala Singh, Nirupa Roy and Rehman. As Shashi Kapoor was nominated for the National Award for the movie, he humbly refused it. Talking about to Indian Express, Shashi had stated, "I had the chance to play the role of a lifetime in the film Dharmputra, directed by Yash Chopra in 1961. I was nominated for the National Award for it, but I refused it as I felt my performance was not competent enough".

Later, Shashi Kapoor had won National Award in 1979 for his production Junoon which won the Best Feature Film In Hindi, in 1986 for Best Actor for New Delhi Times, in 1994 for Special Jury Award for In Custody. He was also honoured with Padma Bhushan Award in 2011 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Apart from Bollywood movies, Shashi Kapoor also made an appearance in several Hollywood films including The Householder, Sammy and Rosie Get Laid, The Deceivers, Jinnah etc