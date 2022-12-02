Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor 'Begged & Pleaded' To Deepika Padukone Before She Caught Him Cheating On Her?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone - the duo made for a sizzling pair both on and off the screen. The couple was in a relationship for a while and as Deepika was head over heels in love with Ranbir and even got his initials inked on her neck. However, their massive fan following was left heartbroken after the duo called off their relationship. While there were speculations about what led to their break up, it was later revealed that Ranbir had reportedly cheated on Deepika.

Though both Ranbir and Deepika had later spoken about the same, did you know that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had 'pleaded and begged' Deepika before she caught him cheating on her? Talking about the break-up with Verve Magazine, Deepika said, "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him".

The Bajirao Mastani actress recalled that she had caught her ex-boyfriend red handed. "Yet, I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. I guess I really wanted to believe in him. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed," Deepika was quoted saying.

As of now, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh for four years while Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt and had embraced parenthood with the arrival of his daughter Raha.

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen doing a number in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. She is also looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited Pathaan which also stars John Abraham in the lead. On the other hand, Ranbir is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal and will also be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy.