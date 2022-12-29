Throwback: Did You Know Rajesh Khanna Once Turned Down Meeting Akshay Kumar For This Reason

We all know that getting a break in Bollywood and struggling to get work is nothing new. All actors go through struggles, and Akshay Kumar is no exception. One of India's highest-paid actors, Akshay is a self-made man who had no prior connections in Bollywood. Thirty years ago, when Kumar started his career, the projects he signed were not taking off while he was getting rejected at auditions. And it was Kumar's hard work and persistence that made him one of the most successful and humble stars.

However, do you know that once Akshay Kumar came knocking at Rajesh Khanna's door to get a role in a film, but the latter turned him away? Read below to know why legendary actor Rajesh Khanna did not wish to meet Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar!

WHEN RAJESH KHANNA WAS PLANNING TO CAST A NEW FACE FOR HIS FIRST PRODUCTION

Akshay Kumar was struggling to get good roles during the initial days of his career. Speaking of veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, the superstar was a craze among audiences. Forget about actors; even the film industry's biggest producers and filmmakers would wait to meet the actors. During the 80s and the early 90s, the veteran actors dabbled with production and wanted to make a movie named Jai Shiv Shankar in the year 1990.

AKSHAY KUMAR FACING REJECTION

Rajesh Khanna had already signed Dimple Kapadia and Jitendra for the film, but was in search of a fresh face for the team. Soon Akshay Kumar rushed to audition for Jai Shiv Shankar, which was being taken by Rajesh Khanna himself. Along with other newcomers, Akshay Kumar waited in line to audition for the role and meet the superstar as well. However, after about 3 to 4 hours of waiting, Akshay was told to leave because Rajesh Khanna was busy and had no time to meet him.

Therefore, Akshay Kuamr had to go empty-handed, but he got the chance to meet Dimple Kapadia, who gave him some pep talks and words of encouragement. Eventually, the role of Jai Shiv Shankar was bagged by Chunky Panday, marking Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's first appearance as an onscreen couple. While Akshay Kumar got a full-fledged role as a lead actor in Saugandh back in 1991.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the country and also married Rajesh Khanna's elder daughter, Twinkle Khanna, in 2001. They have two children together.