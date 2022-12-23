‘He Loved It’ When Nargis Fakhri Continued Kissing Emraan Hashmi Wildly Despite Director’s ‘Cut’

Emraan Hashmi, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Footpath, has come a long way in his career. In 2004, he featured in Anurag Basu's Murder which proved to be a turning point for him.

His intimate scenes with Mallika Sherawat grabbed many eyeballs and the erotic thriller was a huge box-office success. After Murder, he got the tag of B-Town's 'serial kisser' as he had multiple kissing scenes in most of his films back then.

Now imagine, an actress leaving Emraan totally speechless and surprised during a kissing scene. Well, we're talking about an incident when Nargis Fakhri continued kissing the Jannat star while shooting for Tony D'Souza's Azhar.

Nargis and Emraan shared the screen space for the first time ever in Azhar and they had several liplock scenes in the sports drama. This particular incident happened during the shoot of the Bol Do Na Zara song in freezing cold weather. It got recorded in the making video which later went viral

Advertisement

In the clip, the actress discussed her liplock scenes with Emraan and claimed that she had to kiss him five times and considered charging extra for it.

She said, "I had to kiss that boy, like five times. And I was gonna start charging extra. Because I was like, 'Hell no, this ain't in my contract.' I know he was happy about it, although he acted like, 'Oh my god, I really didn't know this was going to happen.' He is a liar. He loved it."

The making video of the song has a scene of Emraan and Nargis sharing a kiss. As soon as the director shouts, 'Cut,' she grips him tighter and keeps kissing him, leaving him speechless for a moment as the other crew members laugh.

Take a look at the incident here:

Nargis is known for her sense of humour. Well, only she can make our very own 'serial kisser' speechless like this. Don't you agree?