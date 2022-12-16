When Cirkus Actor Ranveer Singh Said He Can Do S*x Scene With Former Co-star Anushka Sharma Again
Ranveer Singh, who made a grand debut with Band Baaja Baarat opposite Anushka Sharma, has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. From pulling off a Khilji in Padmavaat with ease to nailing the role of a rapper in Gully Boy, Mr. Singh has showcased his acting prowess in his different films. Who can ever forget the scorching chemistry between Ranveer and Anushka in BBB? The duo created ripples with their sizzling on-screen romance as Bittu and Shruti.
We still love watching their romantic drama on weekends, isn't it? Ranveer and Anushka, who were rumoured to be dating each other at one point of time, later went on to work in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. While gossip mills suggested that they were in a relationship, the two tinsel town celebs always denied the rumours floating on the internet.
Ranveer Singh, who is happily married to Deepika Padukone, had once said that he was comfortable shooting intimate scenes with Anushka. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor had said that he can do a s*x scene with his former co-star again.
Calling Anushka Sharma a supportive actor, Ranveer had added, "I can do a s*x scene with her again because she is a very supportive co-star." He made the comment while talking to Simi Garewal on her chat show Simi Selects India's Most Desirable.
RANVEER SINGH UPCOMING FILMS
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The comedy drama co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma will hit the silver screens on December 23, 2022. The trailer of the film has received a good response from the audience and trade experts are expecting the film to perform well at the box office.
The Bajirao Mastani star also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty. He will romance Alia Bhatt in the romantic drama, which will be directed by Karan Johar.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR ANUSHKA SHARMA
Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary earlier this month, will make her comeback to Hindi cinema with Chakda Xpress. The sports drama, which will premiere on Netflix, is based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
