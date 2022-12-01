‘I’ll Break Your Nose’ When Possessive Ranveer Singh Scolded Fan For Flirting With His Then-GF Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut with Maneesh Sharma's 2010 hit Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma and has come a long way in his career.

Ever since then, the actor has been a part of several hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and Gully Boy among others while on the personal front, he's happily married to Deepika Padukone.

However, did you know that Ranveer was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma during their Band Baaja Baaraat days? Yes, you read that right! While the duo never made their relationship official, it was an open secret that they were crazy about each other back then.

Back in 2011, several reports even suggested that the Lootera star got possessive when a fan tried to flirt with his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma. According to a Hindustan Times report, Ranveer wasn't happy with the fan declaring his crush on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and even scolded him.

Talking about the incident to the portal, a source said, "This guy walked up to Anushka and told her that he had a crush on her when he saw Rab Ne.... She took it in the right spirit and jokingly asked if he still had a crush on her. The guy hesitantly admitted that he did. Though Anushka was enjoying the chat, Ranveer, sitting beside her, got really angry. He told the guy, 'Mind your language. She is my girlfriend. I will break your nose'."

This incident was not officially confirmed because Ranveer's manager refuted it and said it was just a baseless rumour. Later, in 2011, after the IIFA Awards, Ranveer and Anushka reportedly parted ways and stopped talking to each other.

Reacting to the growing distance between him and Anushka, Ranveer in an old interview said. "Yes. I miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don't get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is."

He added, "She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It's a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I've met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles."

Letting bygones be bygones, the rumoured exes later teamed up for Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and are now cordial with each other.

While Ranveer is with Deepika, Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2017 and are parents to a daughter named Vamika.