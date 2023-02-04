Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: When Akshay Kumar Teased Bride-To-Be About Her Relationship With Sid

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: It's happening or it's not happening. Well, everyone is curious to know about Sidharth and Kiara's marriage ever since speculations about the couple tying the knot surfaced on the internet. While the couple is tight-lipped about the rumours, gossip mills suggest that they are finally getting hitched in Jaisalmer.

Amid the buzz over Sid and Kiara's wedding, a throwback video of Akshay Kumar teasing Kiara has been going viral on the internet. The clip is from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when Akshay and Kiara promoted their film Laxmii in 2020. In the video, Khiladi KUmar teased the bride-to-be about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, leaving everyone in splits.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SIDHARTH, KIARA?

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu. The spy thriller, which premiered on Netflix last month, also starred Rashmika Mandanna. The Student Of The Year actor will now entertain the audience with Yoddha and Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force will mark his debut into the web fiction space.

Advertisement

Talking about Kiara Advani, the Kabir Singh star also Ram Charan's next and Satyaprem Ki Katha in her kitty. Last year, she successfully delivered films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Her OTT release Govinda Naam Mera also performed well on Disney+Hotstar.