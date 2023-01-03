Throwback: When Sanjay Khan Thrashed Zeenat Aman Publicly, His Wife Cheered Him Saying ‘Give The B***ch'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was one of the most gorgeous and top heroines back in the day. Her killer looks, chic style, and remarkable on-screen presence made her the dream girl of every man in the country. Well, that lucky man who became a part of her life was Sanjay Khan, who was married and had three children and fell in love with Zeenat on the sets of their film Abdullah.

Unfortunately, her love life was not a fairytale. Read below to learn more.

According to a story on CineBlitz dating back to 1980, Sanjay Khan, who turned director, beat up Zeenat Aman black and blue at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The veteran actress had bruises all over her body, and surprisingly, the incident happened in the presence of several onlookers who didn't even come forward to help her.

Advertisement

Apparently, Zeenat Aman was in Lonavala when Sanjay Khan, fuming in anger, rang her up from Mumbai and asked her to reshoot a portion of a song in Abdullah that had already been shot. When the actress claimed that she already had given dates for another film, Khan claimed that she was sexually involved with the film's makers.

Horrified by Sanjay's words, Zeenat immediately left for his house, where she was told that the actor was at a party at the Taj. She then reached the hotel to discuss her dates, at which point the "atmosphere suddenly turned cold and menacing." Sanjay, who was too drunk to speak, asked her why she had come to the hotel, while his wife Zarine, who was with him, sneered.

Zeenat, who quickly had to return to Lonavala, wanted to settle her date then and there without making a scene. But instead of talking, Sanjay took the actress to an adjoining room and thrashed her so badly, lifting her hair, that he continued to beat her. At the time, Sanjay's wife Zarine entered the room and started cheering him, saying, "Give the bitch what she deserves." Zarine started hitting Zeenat as well.

No one from the guests came to help Zeenat, but there was a steward from the crowd who rescued her, drenched in blood and tears. Zeenat was then admitted for eight days to recover from the beating. Even after such cruelty, the actress did not file a police complaint against Sanjay only because she was madly in love with him. Her doctor had revealed, "This is not the first time this man has beaten her. Once before she was given a black eye and kicked in the ribs so hard that I insisted on an X-Ray for fear of a crack." The beating left a permanent scar on Zeenat's eye.