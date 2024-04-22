When Alia Bhatt Confessed Being In Therapy, Actress Raised Concern By Revealing 'Struggle That's Constant'

When Alia Bhatt Revealed Taking Therapy: Alia Bhatt has been trending all over the internet. The actress previously revealed that her jprofession requires staying fit, therefore, she focus a lot on her physical health. But seems that Alia lacked behind in focussing towards her mental health. Alia Bhatt accepted that she struggles with anxiety attacks at times. The actress further revealed taking therapy for the same. Previously while having an interview, Alia claimed that she has been taking therapy sessions ever since giving birth to Raha.

WHAT IS ALIA BHATT SUFFERING FROM?

Back in 2023, Alia confessed in one of her AMA on Instagram that she also faces nervousness and she also goes through anxiety attacks like others. When asked "How do you overcome fear?" the actress replied, "when you are anxious, you usually try to cover it up by trying to be okay. So the most important thing is to allow yourself to feel it and go through the experience because it is just part of the ups and downs of life." She further went on to accept having anxiety attacks, saying, "The one thing to remember when you are going through an anxiety attack is something that I always do is focus on five things, something that you can touch, something that you can hear and something that you can smell."

