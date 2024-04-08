Cannes 2024: When Sara Ali Khan Was Trolled For Her Answer At Cannes, Netizens Asked 'TF Is Indianness'

Sara Ali Khan Trolled At Cannes: Since Cannes 2024 is around the edge, everything that the movie fanatics are eagerly waiting for is actors/actresses' appearance on red carpet. As we wait, let us recall the moment when Sara Ali Khan was havily trolled on social media for her appearance at 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress donned the red carpte back then in an Indian attire, proudly representing the country on global level. But it seems that she forgot to keep her words together. Many noticed how the actress fumbled while a few mocked her reply.

SARA ALI KHAN TROLLED AT CANNES FOR SAYING 'INDIANNESS'

While Sara donned the red carpet in a while color lehnga, Brut India asked her how she felt in the moment, the actress replied, "A little nervous." She added claiming that the actress always aspired to be at Cannes someday. When asked to describe her look, Sara said, "It's traditional Indian handmade work and I have always been proud of my Indianness." Columbia University passout was thrashed on Internet for saying "Indianness." A user asked, "Tf is indianesss." Another mocked her, "You gotta take classes gurl!!" One trolled, "She should've prepared a bit more for such basic questions, doesn't even know what work Is done on her lehenga?"

