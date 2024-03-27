When Crew Star Kareena Kapoor Was Slammed By Narayan Murthy For Ignoring Her Fans: She Didn't Bother…

Kareena Kapoor's Crew is all set to make it's debut in theaters on March 29. Bebo has become the talk of the town as she made the comeback in the Bollywood. Ahead of the release of the movie, fans recall the moment when billionaire businessman NR Narayana Murthy called out Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans while on the flight.

Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for not being affectionate to her fans

Infosys co-founder Narayana remembered an incident when Bebo failed to acknowledge her fans. During an event at IIT Kanpur, Narayana remembered the time when he was on the same flight with Kareena while returning from London. He said, "So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react."

Comparing himself to Kareena, Narayana said that unlike the actress he took a moment to speak to his fans. To avoid any controversy Sudha Murthy interrupted her husband, defending Bebo by saying "she must be tired." "No no, that's not the issue. The issue is, that when somebody shows affection, I think you can also show it back in however cryptic manner you can," Narayana replied as per TOI. He believes being kind to fans is one of the many things that helps the person to reduce ego.

Kareena Kapoor drops BTS photos from set of Crew

Ahead of the release, Kareena dropped a slew of photos on her Instagram that featured BTS moments from the set of Crew. In the first photo, the actress flaunts her cabin crew white and red dress that sports her name "Jasmine" on it. The other photos included her getting ready for the scenes. There were a bunch of other close-up shots where Bebo sported her all time favorite pout.

