Throwback: When Shraddha Kapoor Enjoyed Quirky Birthday Celebration With Vada Pavs During TJMM Promotions

Celebrating birthdays in Bollywood often involves glitz, glamour, and star-studded parties. But when it comes to Shraddha Kapoor, the talented actress never fails to surprise us with her unique and down-to-earth approach to life. On the occasion of her birthday, which coincided with the promotions of her film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' which completes a year today, Kapoor decided to do something truly special - she threw a vada pav party for the media!

Known for her love of street food, particularly the iconic Maharashtrian snack, Shraddha Kapoor wanted to share her favorite culinary delight with the media, with whom she shares a warm and friendly equation. As the promotions for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' were in full swing, Kapoor decided to turn her birthday celebration into a vada pav extravaganza, much to the delight of everyone involved.

