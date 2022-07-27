While Laal Singh Chaddha is creating a decent buzz among moviegoers, reports suggest that even before its release, the film has earned around Rs 500 Crore.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022 and fans are supremely excited to watch the superstar on the silver screen after good four years. Laal Singh Chaddha will be a very important release for Aamir, as his last release Thugs Of Hindostan tanked at the box office and the actor was criticised mercilessly.

As per a tweet by Alankar Singh, a self-claimed financer of the industry, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha's digital rights have been sold for Rs 160 Crore and its satellite's rights have been sold for Rs 180 Crore.

He also tweeted that the film's music rights have been sold for Rs 60 Crore and international rights for Rs 150 crore.

Well, nothing is confirmed about the same, but if the speculations are true then Aamir's film has already minted a whole lot of money before its release.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

On a related note, Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. It is to be seen which film will emerge as the winner.