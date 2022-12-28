Mahesh Bhatt's 53-year Old Aashiqui Heroine Wants To Fall In LOVE Again, Says ‘My need for love is fulfilled..

Anu Aggarwal became a sensation overnight with her 1990 Mahesh Bhatt romantic film Aashiqui, also starring Rahul Roy. The film gave us some evergreen songs and everybody thought Bollywood got a new rising star. However, Anu Aggarwal, with her later movies, was unable to leave a mark and has since then stayed away from the limelight. The actress and model recently made an appearance on an Indian Idol episode. Anu has dedicated her life to working for underprivileged children.

Even though Anu Aggarwal has found fame at a very young age, she has been unlucky in love. The 53-year-old actress recently spoke about wanting to fall in love again. In a candid conversation with Bollywood life, Anu Aggarwal stated that she has always been receptive to love because "no one knows what is going to happen in the future."

She continued by saying that she is content with the innocent love she gets from the underprivileged kids she works for. But her need for love is fulfilled in a different way. "It is not s*x...Woh toh kabhi khatam ho gaya...that is not love," she told the portal. Anu Agagrwal then went on to say that people want to control when they are in love which she feels is not right.

Speaking about having the right partner, Anu stated, "The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink."

The actress, who is India's first dusky supermodel, then mentions that colourism was never a problem in India and that one just needs to believe in themselves, which is the path to self-love. She said, "I have walked out of things. It did not give me a complex nor did I explain things to people. There were so many things that were not considered acceptable about me."