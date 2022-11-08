Did Alia Bhatt Already Pick A Name For Her Daughter? Read To Know More

November 6 was a joyous day for the Kapoor and Bhatt family, as well as Ranbir-Alia fans as the couple welcomed a baby girl into their life. They broke the internet with their announcement and received blessings and best wishes from their admirers and celebrities alike. Now, netizens have started speculating what the couple will name their daughter. Will it be a traditional name, a trendy name, or an amalgamation of their or their parent's names? What if we tell you that Alia Bhatt had already decided what she will name her daughter way before her marriage? Stay tuned to find out.

Long before her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, it was actually during the promotion of Gully Boy, that Alia revealed what she would call her daughter. Alia and Ranveer Singh visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. After the performance of one contestant, she asked him her name. The boy at the time didn't know Alia's exact name, so he misspelled it. Instead of Alia, he called the Brahmastra actress 'Alma'. Alia didn't take offense. Instead, she liked the name so much that she said, "Alma bohot hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma hi rakhungi(Alma is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Alma only)."

Alia delivered the baby at HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Girgaon. The couple was accompanied by their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The couple then took to Instagram after the surgery and posted a photo announcing their daughter's arrival. The post contained a sketch of a loving lion's family and had the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here....and what a magical girl she is(heart emoji) We are officially bursting with love. - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranbir, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Madanna and Anil Kapoor.