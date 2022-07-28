Did Tiger Shroff’s Refusal To Marry Disha Patani Lead To Their Break-Up? A Friend Of Couple Spills The Beans

A friend of the alleged ex-couple reveals to ETimes, "Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha stared feeling this year that they should tie the knot."

The break-up rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not sit down well with their fans and they are worried about their favourite couple, who have been together for more than six years. Those who are not aware, rumours have been rife that Tiger and Disha have parted ways. Now, a close friend of Tiger and Disha tells a leading daily what went wrong between the duo...

The friend adds, "Disha expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now."

We wonder if it is indeed the real reason behind their rumoured break-up.

Recently, Tiger's actor-dad Jackie Shroff also reacted to the former's break-up rumours and said that he doesn't like to interfere in his son's life, but he also clarified that Disha shares a great rapport with his family.

Meanwhile, Disha is busy with the promotions of her forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns, which marks her first collaboration with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns arrives in theatres tomorrow (July 29, 2022).