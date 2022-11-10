‘Have Some Shame’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled For ‘Ignoring’ Kangana Ranaut At Uunchai Screening
After the success of Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to entertain fans with his new directorial venture titled Uunchai.
The adventure drama features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.
The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 and moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen.
Ahead of its release, Barjatya and the team recently organised a special screening for the cast, crew, and industry friends.
It turned out to be a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shehnaaz Gill attended the screening.
Several photos and videos are currently doing the rounds on social media from the special screening. However, a clip featuring Kangana and Jaya Bachchan is grabbing the maximum eyeballs.
In the video, the Tanu Weds Manu star is seen standing on the red carpet looking stunning in a peach saree. Soon, Jaya Bachchan enters and Kangana seemingly says 'hello Jaya ji'.
However, looks like, the veteran actress missed Kangana's words as she didn't respond to her and went ahead to meet other celebrities present there. Watch the clip here:
While the video is going viral, Kangana fans are not happy with Jaya allegedly 'ignoring' the Queen star. Reacting to it, an Instagram user commented, "Jaya Bacchan have some shame, have some respect, have some dignity to appreciate the presence of others, at least. Look at the fearless, confident, and stunning #kanganaranaut and how she's standing without hesitation, even after seeing the worst woman in the industry. Kangana salute you and Jaya. I pity you."
Another social media user wrote, "Jaya js so full of hate only for those who arent as privileged as her, while goes lovey dovey to her clans..... People bad mouth Kangana but please observe her behaviour towards paps and fans, she is kind to them & her outrage is always against the powerful bullies."
A third comment reads, "Well she thinks she did great deed by being obnoxious to an artist 40 years old younger than her and YET FAR more felicitated, applauded, awarded and earning than her.."
Here are the reactions:
We wonder how Jaya would react to the trolling.
Coming back to Uunchai, the film is produced by Rajshri Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.
- Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Used To Observe Karwa Chauth Fast For Jaya Bachchan?
- Jaya Bachchan Reveals She Has No Clue About Her First Salary; 'I Never Even Asked My Father'
- 'Mujhe Ye Sab Nahi Dekhna': Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Jaya Bachchan Refused To Watch 'Breathe'
- Jaya Bachchan Finally Tells Amitabh Bachchan Proposed Her For Marriage: We Decided To Go On A Trip
- Jaya Bachchan Says She Has No Problem If Her Granddaughter Navya Naveli Has A Child Without Marriage
- Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Had A Condition Before Marrying Her; 'He Told Me...'
- Shweta Bachchan Shares Fun Bhaidooj Pictures With Brother Abhishek
- Shweta Bachchan Says Trolls Comparing Abhishek Bachchan To Amitabh Bachchan Bother Her, Calls It Unfair
- Jaya Bachchan Explains Why She Always Gets Angry At Paparazzi; 'I Despise The People Who...'
- Jaya Bachchan Says Her Grandson Agastya Nanda Watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham To Make Fun Of Her
- Jaya Bachchan Seen Telling Paparazzo ‘Hope You Fall' On Being Clicked, Netizens React; Watch
- Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Son Abhishek Reveals How He Planned A Surprise Celebration For Him; WATCH VIDEO