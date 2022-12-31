Janhvi Kapoor Is Once Again Dating Ex Shikhar Pahariya? Here's the scoop

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sorted actresses of today's generation. She enjoys a good amount of followers on social media and has also proven her acting calibre with her last few performances. Apart from her films, Janhvi's personal life has been in the spotlight due to her alleged relationship with her former boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

After Janhvi's breakup with Shikhar, both have remained good friends. However, in recent months, the actress has been spotted several times with Shikhar Pahariya. And the duo's recent appearance at the Ambanis bash suggests that both might be back together again. She was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, as both attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement at Antilia on Thursday.

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed the rumoured couple entering the Ambanis house together, and everyone wondered if they were dating each other after breaking up a few years ago. Decked in an ombre pink saree with a sleeveless blouse, Janhvi was seen with Shikhar going inside Antilia. Shikhar wore a white kurta for the event.

ARE JANHVI KAPOOR AND SHIKHAR PAHARIYA BACK TOGETHER AGAIN?

In a series of photos shared by Orhan Awatramani from the function, shows Janhvi chilling with her rumoured beau Shikhar at the Amabnis party. Orry, who happens to be Janhvi's closest friend, posted a photo in which he, Janhvi, and Shaikahr are posing for the cameras, while Janhvi is seen keeping her hand around Shakahr's shoulder.