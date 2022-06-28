On a related note, recently, Shah Rukh Khan had a chat with his fans via Instagram live and spoke about the film. While he refrained from sharing too many details related to the film, he said that it is a different kind of film.

Ever since Atlee shared the first look poster and teaser of his upcoming film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, netizens cannot keep calm. They are curious to learn more details about the film. Now, according to the latest reports, we hear that the makers of Jawan have sold the post-theatrical streaming rights to Netflix for a record price of Rs 120 Crore.

He said, "Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

Advertisement Advertisement

During his chat session with his fans, Shah Rukh also confirmed about working with Nayanthara in Jawan and said, "There is Nayanthara ji in it."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will arrive in theatres on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty.