Ghamand Utra Nhi Inka: Kangana Ranaut Trolled For Refusing To Get Clicked By Paps. WATCH VIDEO

As soon as Ranaut sees the shutterbugs, she quickly asks, "Kya photo le rahe ho aap?" To which a photographer replies, "Maam, bhut time baad mile ho na aap." Kangana responds with a pleasant smile, "Time kaha hai photo khichane ka? Humlog kaam mein itna busy rehte hai." She then shows a peace sign with her hands and goes inside the office.

The actress was seen wearing a traditional printed cotton salwar suit and a slipper. She tied her beautiful curls in a back ponytail and also added a small bindi to complete her look, while she flaunted her natural skin for the day out.

Meanwhile, the video has caught the internet's attention. The video was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, and social media users were quick to flock to the comment section and brutally troll the celebrity. Many said she is still arrogant, while Kangana's fans were seen praising their favourite actress. Check out the comments:

One user commented, "Achha boli," while another wrote, "Vehli 😂😂😂😂 kaam kyaa hai tere paass." One Instagram user said, "Kya bat he aaj itne aache se bat ki madam me." Another one wrote, "Ha Abhi Twitter pe tatti bhi to karni hai," another person's comment read, "Abhi bhi ghamand nahi utra inka."

Another social media user's comment read, "Ha flop filme dene se fursat kaha milti,aur dusro pe khichad vi to uchalna hai," while user quipped saying, "Ha controversy krne me busyy. "Time nahi hai photo khichane ka, then gives a pose," said another. One wrote, Chalo pgl aurat Teri photo chahiye bhi kis ko." Another said, "Yo nashedi kaha ghumri plazo upr chadha k."

Several of her fans, however, were seen calling her "Queen" and praising her simplicity. Many readers dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

KANAGAN RANAUT OFFERS CONDOLENCE TO PM MODI

Kangana Ranaut offered her condolences to PM Narendra Modi by sharing a sweet picture of Hiraben feeding her son, Mr Modi. On her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote in Hindi, "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti." The actress will next be seen in her directorial Emergency, in which she will be seen playing former PM Indira Gandhi.