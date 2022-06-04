Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan To Skip IIFA 2022, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform live at IIFA Awards 2022, happening in Abu Dhabi on June 4, won't be able to make it to the award night. Filmibeat has exclusively learnt that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence will skip IIFA 2022. His fans who were waiting desperately to see him at the do, will have to wait for another year to see the actor performing live on stage.

This is the second time that Kartik has been contracted with the virus. Soon after we put out the news, Kartik shared the news on his Instagram page and confirmed the news. He said, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya 😂."

Earlier, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan will be seen dancing to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and to many other songs at the IIFA Awards 2022.