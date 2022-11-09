Katrina Kaif Reveals A Huge Fight Broke Out During Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Here’s All You Need To Know

Giving a sweet surprise to their fans, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The happily married couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur.

Since then, they have been in a happy space and often share adorable pictures with each other on social media. Just a month ahead of their first wedding anniversary, the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani star recently revealed that a huge fight took place during their royal wedding ceremony. Yes, you read that right!

Katrina, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Phone Bhoot with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, talked about how her sisters, including Isabelle Kaif, indulged into a fight with Vicky's friends.

Talking about the fight, the actress stated that it took place during the joota chupai ritual. Recalling the incident, she stated, "I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky's friends. They were literally fighting."

Advertisement

When Archana Puran Singh asked Katrina about who came out as the winner in the fight, she replied, "Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don't know. I was so busy that I couldn't ask)."

Well, this is indeed an interesting anecdote from Vicky and Katrina's private wedding. For the unversed, only family members and close friends attended the ceremony. While the couple was expected to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends, nothing like that happened.

Before getting hitched, Vicky and Katrina reportedly dated each other for around two years. While there were constant speculations about their relationship, the duo made it official only after tying the knot.

On the career front, both of them have several interesting projects in their kitty. Most recently, Kat was seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot. However, the film has been underperforming at the ticket window.

She has already completed shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and is currently busy with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. The female-buddy film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and is expected to hit the floors next year.

On the other hand, Vicky's lineup includes Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, and Anand Tiwari's next directorial venture. He's currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It also stars Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.