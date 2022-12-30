Amid Marriage Rumours, Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted partying Together In Dubai, See PICS

On Thursday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo were seen arriving at the airport one after another and jetting off to celebrate the New Year. Though their holiday destination was not disclosed, in the early hours of Friday, the two stars appeared on Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Stories. Sharing some pictures from the night, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima confirmed that the B-town lovebirds are in Dubai, and they had joined them for a party at night.

Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were also spotted in the photos from the party. It seems that everybody gathered to celebrate the occasion of Manish Malhotra's newly launched store in Dubai. Ahead of the new year, the Shershaah couple had a gala time with some of their Bollywood friends, such as producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Advertisement

Veteran actress Neetu Kaporo and her daughter Riddhima treated their fans to inside photos from their starry bash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a selfie and captioned it, "Quite a starry night." In another photo shared by Neetu, we can also find Nora Fatehi with them. "Gearing up for 2023," the veteran actress captioned the post. Riddhima posted a group photo wherein Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing for the camera alongside Manish Malhotra and Neetu Kapoor.

The pictures show Kiara and Sid twinning in black and flashing their beautiful smiles. On the other hand, a mother-daughter duo, Neetu and Riddhima, also twinned in golden outfits.

Take a look at the pictures below:-