KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty To Get Married In Early 2023?

Now, a leading daily reports that Athiya and Rahul are indeed going to get married soon, but rather than tying the knot in three months, the duo is likely to have a winter wedding next year.

Recently, actress Athiya Shetty and her actor-father Suniel Shetty quashed the rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. While Suniel simply denied such reports, Athiya took a jibe at false reports via Instagram and wrote on her handle, "I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol."

TOI quoted its source as saying, "The latest update is, and it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya's families have a change in plan, that the shaadi is happening in early 2023. The months zeroed down are January and February. The date and venue is not yet finalised."

The source further added, "As things further stand today, Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace in Mumbai's plush Pali Hill, whose construction has still not been fully completed. It is just 2 buildings away from Vastu Building, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's house after marriage, until they shift to Krishna Raj as and when it is ready to be occupied."

It's been three years since Rahul and Athiya have been in a relationship. From going mushy on social media to spending quality time with each other's families, the duo has been doing everything to keep their relationship intact.

With respect to work, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019. She has not announced her next project yet.