Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022, and guess what? The film's tentative OTT release time is already doing rounds on new portals. The OTT giant Netflix has bought the post theatrical streaming rights of the film for an epic amount.

According to Bollywood Life, "Laal Singh Chaddha will release digitally around the first or second week of October, a good 8-9 weeks apart from its theatrical release date as per a deal reached between the makers and exhibitors (theatre owners). The movie is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless the fate of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer at the box office."