Naga Chaitanya Charged Rs 5 Crore For His Special Appearance In Laal Singh Chaddha!

As Naga gears up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, let us tell you that the actor has charged Rs 5 Crore for his special appearance in the film, which is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Naga Chaitanya's fans are enthralled to see him in Advait Chandan's mega release Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The actor's look was revealed in the trailer and fans cannot wait to see his bromance with Aamir on the silver screen.

While speaking about Naga Chaitanya's earnings, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today, "Naga Chaitanya earns closer to Rs 8 Crore (approx) and this number is based on what he charged for his last two films. Considering the business his film does at the box office, this number is closer to reality."

"The actor has delivered some hits and flops and hasn't been consistent. Hence, he is still on his way to becoming a mass or action hero like Allu Arjun or Mahesh Babu. He has given solo hits in the past. Now that he is venturing into other industries, his career might peak again," added Bala.

The trade analyst further asserted that films and commercials are the primary source of income for the actor.

Bala said that Chay is not tech-savvy like Mahesh Babu or Allu Arjun.

Except for one or two, he rarely gives a shoutout to brands on his Instagram account. However, he appears in quite a number of ads for Myntra, Ariel and several other companies.

Coming back to his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, the film will arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.