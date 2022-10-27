Did Salman Khan Exchange Tiger 3’s Release Date With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? See Details Inside

The year 2023 is going to be a treat for Salman Khan fans. That year, Salman will grace his audience with not one but two of his most-awaited films. One is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and the other is Tiger 3 where he will be starring with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Where one will release on Eid, the latter is scheduled to grace the cinema halls in Diwali 2023. However, Such was not the case always. As per TOI, the release date of the two films were exchanged as per Salman Khan's demands.

Originally, Tiger 3 was scheduled to release on Eid 2023 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was to release on Diwali. However, a close acquaintance of Salman Khan revealed that the actor went to Aditya Chopra and personally requested him to shift Tiger 3's release date as the Eid slot is normally reserved for Salman's home production movies. Aditya obliged the request and now, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid while the other film is scheduled for a Diwali release.

The incident marks one of the rare occasions where Aditya Chopra gave into a star's whims. Not only that, where most A-list actors work at a discounted price under the Yash Raj banner, Salman demanded and did Ek Tha Tiger at full price. Unless his demands were met, Khan refused to work on any Yash Raj project he was offered earlier. A prime example is his rejection of Chak De India which ultimately went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman was recently seen working with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Godfather. Apart from the aforementioned films, Salman is also slated to make an extended cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Tiger from his franchise.