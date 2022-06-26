Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been frequently grabbing headlines for her link-up rumours in the media. It was earlier speculated that the young actress might be seeing Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Is Dating The Archies Actor Vedang Raina?
However now it is reported that Palak isn't dating him, but she's close to actor Vedang Raina who is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The highly awaited Netflix film also marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.
The buzz right now is that Vedang and Palak, who are represented by the same talent agency, first met at a party hosted by their agency and hit it off right immediately. According to various media reports, the duo have been seeing each other for more than two years and their increasing closeness and PDA at private events are making waves in B-Town. The actors even managed to keep their relationship a secret for a very long time.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps. Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early." It has also been reported that Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari has already expressed her approval of their relationship and is impressed with Palak's choice.
On the professional front, Palak Tiwari will soon make her acting debut with Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vedang Raina, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting The Archies.
