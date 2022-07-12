Now, according to Pinkvilla, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor is keen to host a grand baby shower for her daughter, and who's who of B-town will be invited to the Kapoor's event.

Actress Sonam Kapoor is in the final leg of her third trimester of pregnancy, and currently, she is staying at her parents' house in Mumbai. Recently, Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor and uncle Sanjay Kapoor hosted lunch for her and her hubby Anand Ahuja, and the duo was seen spending some quality times with their family.

Yes, you read it right! If reports are to be believed, Sonam Kapoor's baby shower will witness the attendance of B-town celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Rani Mukherji, etc.

The event is expected to take place on July 17 at Sonam's maasi Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandstand Bandra named Rockdale.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports also suggest that Sonam's family is busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower.

Not so long ago, during her interaction with Vogue, the Neerja actress opened up about the changes her body is undergoing after embracing pregnancy and said, "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations."

She further said, "I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."