Throwback: When Preity Zinta Claimed Priyanka Chopra To Be A Home-Breaker

Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the pinnacle of success, both professionally and personally. She has become an international star with many Bollywood and Hollywood projects in her kitty. Personally, Priyanka is on cloud nine, enjoying life with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti. However, there was a time when she didn't get as much respect as she is getting now. Instead, she was maligned for her closeness with a Bollywood superstar and dubbed a 'home-breaker'. Many celebs considered Priyanka apt for the moniker. One of them was the Kal Ho Na Ho star Preity Zinta.

The story is of a time when Priyanka Chopra was shooting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Don 2. At the time, rumours of their growing closeness were doing rounds in the media. The situation evolved to the point that Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan was reported to come to know of the alleged affair and even considered divorcing King Khan. Celebrities like Karan Johar came out in support of Gauri at the time.

At the moment, Preity Zinta was making a comeback in the industry with the movie Ishkq In Paris. During an interview regarding the film, Priety addressed the Shah Rukh-Priyanka situation and took an indirect dig at her fellow actress. She said, "I have a very low opinion of women who are home-breakers. I hate these star-clinging actresses who use men as ladders to climb to the top." Priety further added that she too has been close with her male co-stars, but she stayed closer with their spouses like Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Suzanne Roshan.

Though Preity Zinta didn't name Priyanka directly, as per the buzz of that time, it was pretty evident who she was referring to. After more interviews like these, reports came out that Gauri Khan put a stop to the affair and forbade King Khan to ever work with Priyanka Chopra again. No one knows if the reports are true, but Shah Rukh has never worked with Priyanka after that.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple had twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. She recently posted a heartwarming note when they turned 1 this year.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel, an Amazon Prime series helmed by the Russo Brothers. In it, she will star alongside Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. In Bollywood, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.