Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Shoot For Their First Project Together!

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shot for their first project together and if you think, they have collaborated for a movie, let us tell you that you have to wait a little more for that news. According to a media portal, Vicky and Katrina shot for their first advertisement together.

A source close to the couple told India Today, "Vicky and Katrina shot for their first advertisement together. The Bollywood A-lister couple shot for the ad today in Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina's commercial was a close door shoot. And it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai. Both Vicky and Katrina were offered a lot of films together but they didn't pick anything. And this commercial happens to be their first project together."