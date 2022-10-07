As the granddaughter of Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Bachcha is one of the most famous star kids in the entertainment industry. The budding entrepreneur recently came into the spotlight with the launch of her podcast, What the Hell Navya, where she was accompanied by her mother Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.
What? Navya Naveli Nanda Is Going To Enter Bollywood! Check The Details Here
During an interview with Indian Express, Navya showed her excitement about her podcast. She revealed that both her mom and Nani were equally eager to be her first guests. Talking about her podcasts, Navya said that the three generations of the Bachchan family will discuss financial independence, love, relationships, women's health, and the importance of female friends.
Being a member of the prestigious Bachchan family, Navya is among the star kids who are highly speculated to start a Bollywood career. Unfortunately, she has no such plans. Navya said that she is an entrepreneur and has no plans of entering the film industry. Hence, this dream of her fans shall remain unfulfilled.
Recently, Navya Naveli accompanied her grandfather, Sri Amitabh Bachchan to an event where she discussed menstruation with him. She further remarked that sitting on a stage with her grandfather to talk about periods is a sign of progress for not only Indian women but the whole country.
Even though Navya refused to enter Bollywood, Bachchan fans will be able to see the third generation in films as Navya's brother Agastya is going to debut with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
