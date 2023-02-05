Celebrity Tarot Card Reader Predicts A Lucky Union For Kiara And Sidharth With Children On The Horizon

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, which is expected to be a grand celebration. They've been in a relationship for some time now and are said to have fallen in love after working together in 2021 Shershaah. Wedding festivities have already begun in full swing at Suryagarh Palace, and guests have started to arrive in large numbers.

Ahead of Kiara and Sidharth's big day, celebrity tarot card reader Divya Pandit made some predictions for the couple.

Divya Pandit on the bond between Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot on February 7, and their pre-wedding event preparations have started with sangeet night. Tarot card reader Divya Pandit had positive things to say about Sidharth while speaking exclusively to India Today. She said that the actor is amazing at what he does, therefore predicting a stable and long-lasting life for him.

Advertisement

"Sidharth is amazing in what he does. There is no downtime for him. He is steady on a long term basis," she said. Speaking about Kiara, she added that the 30-year-old actress has a motherly vibe in her. "Kiara is a wonderful human being. There is a motherly or wife-type feeling in her," she said.

What does the future hold for the couple after their wedding day?

Divya stated that Kiara will bring good luck to Sidharth, and their marriage will have a strong and long-lasting foundation. She said, "Their marriage will be a long-term one. They are like simple people. Kiara will be lucky for Sidharth. He will have a production house soon. Kiara will be a good wife. The kids will come in two years."

Further, Divya Pandit also advises the couple not to overthink things and says that Sidharth should avoid excessive worrying. She also had some suggestions for Kiara, in which she asked the bride-to-be to cherish this time of transformation in her life. She said, "Sidharth thinks a lot . He overthinks at times. He should do less of that. Kiara needs to let things go. This is a good transformation time. There is a lot of support from Sidharth's family."

Although, Kiara and Sidharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they have never denied it. Earlier, Kiara Advani had revealed that it was not on Shershaah's sets where they had first met but at the wrap-up party of Netflix's Lust Stories.