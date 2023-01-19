Did You Know Athiya Shetty Was Once Linked To Her Co-Star? FIND OUT

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is reported to get married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in just a few days. It has been rerouted that the marriage will take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. The couple has been dating each other for a long time now and keeps sharing adorable pictures on their social media pages. Meanwhile, their wedding preparations have begun in full swing, though both parties have remained tight-lipped about it.

However, did you know that Athiya Shetty was linked to her first co-star, Sooraj Pancholi, in the past? Keep reading to learn more.

ATHIYA SHETTY AND SURAJ PANCHOLI DATING RUMOURS