Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Seems To Be In Love Again! See The Viral Pics

Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik got separated a long time ago, and it seems like they are not getting back together again. For the uninitiated, Imran and Avantika parted ways in 2019, after which Imran almost disappeared from the world of showbiz. And now, Avantika, who frequently shares glimpses of her life on her IG handle, seems to have moved on with her life. Her recent post featuring a mystery man hints that Avantika has finally found the love of her life.

Raising speculation around her love life, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avatnika Malik shared photo dumps from the previous year, featuring some beautiful moments from her family and her daughter Imara's Christmas pic, some gorgeous selfies, and a bunch of photos with a man who probably might be her love. Avantika's photographs with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba are all over the internet.