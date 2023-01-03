Malaika Arora Speaks About Bond She Shares With Beau Arjun Kapoor; Calls Him Her ‘Best Friend'

Malaika Arora's personal life has been under heavy scrutiny since her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The actress has also been terribly criticised for having a relationship with a much younger man, Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actress's reality show Moving In With Malaika has been garnering attention, as with each passing episode, there have been new and shocking revelations made by Malaika and her close ones.

In a recent interview, the star said that her heart is full and that her reality show, Moving in with Malaika, shows her personal growth. She talks about her divorce and how she has moved on from the separation with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. Despite the ongoing gossip about the divorce, she has made progress since the split.

Speaking to mid-day in a candid interview, Malaika Arora said, "I am far more calm now. I used to be irritable and angry, and was easily triggered. I am not that person anymore. I am able to channelise my energy better. In the past, I couldn't accomplish half of the things I sought out in a day, but now I can utilise my 24 hours well. I feel I have a lot in me to give, as a person."

She goes on to say that having a sensitive partner like Arjun Kapoor has aided her personal development. Reflecting more on Arjun, Maliaka said, "He is a progressive, and sensitive human being and that reflects his upbringing, and his growth, as a person. I am lucky to have someone who understands me. More than anything else, he is my best friend."

Previously, Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan, and together they share a son named Arhaan Khan. Even though the couple has parted ways, Arbaaz and Malaika have maintained a cordial relationship and co-parent their son.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently made her digital debut with her first reality show on Disney Hotstar, Moving In With Malaika, and has been garnering much appreciation and love for her honesty.