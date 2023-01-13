WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra Plans To ‘SPY' on Kiara Advani? Here's Why
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship has been making the rounds on social media for the past few months. The couple's alleged wedding has been constantly in the limelight, with media reports claiming that they are ready to tie the knot in February this year. Though the duo have never openly spoken about their relationship nor denied it, Kiara and Sidharth have been hinting at dating each other.
Meanwhile, we are not sure if Sidharth and Kiara are taking their relationship to the next level. Sid recently spilled the beans on the bond he shares with Kiara Advani. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu, recently had an exclusive chat with media portal Pinkvilla. He revealed that Kiara is on his speed dial list and that he would want to "spy" on her. Read below to know more about what he said about her rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Adavni.
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA WANTS TO 'SPY' ON KIARA
While answering some fun, quick questions along the lines of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to reveal one reason why he would choose to spy on the list of celebrities. Then, when he was asked about the one thing he would focus on while spying on Kiara Advani, Sid quipped and said, "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?"
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA ADMITS THAT KIARA ADVANI IS ON HIS SPEED DIAL LIST
Meanwhile, further in the same interview, Sidharth admitted that Kiara Advani is on his phone's speed dial list and also explained why. "Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it," the Shershaah actor smiles as he says.
Interestingly, previously during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan had revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is on Kiara Advani's speed dial list. The actress too admitted that they are special friends and frequently talk to one another.
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA PUTS AN END TO WEDDING RUMOURS
The actor recently broke his silence on the rumours of his marriage to Kiara Advani. Speaking to GOODTIMES, Sid said, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe. Public ne kiya, nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married." The actor went on to say that it would be preferable if "people didn't speculate about his personal life and instead focused on my films."
- Rohit Shetty Admitted To Hospital In Hyderabad, Here's What Happened
- Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Perform On This Song At Their Wedding Sangeet; Guess The Song
- Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Date Out, Here’s A List Of Women He Allegedly Dated So Far
- Entertainment News Updates: Sheezan's Judicial Custody Extended By 14 Days; Sid-Kiara's Wedding Date Out
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted partying Together In Dubai, See PICS
- Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Wedding To Take Place At This Posh Hotel; Here's How Much It Will Cost You
- ‘Audition Toh Formality Thi’ When Karan Johar Confessed He Had Already Decided To Cast Varun, Sid For SOTY
- Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Getting Married In January? Close Friend Finally Reveals The Truth
- Kiara Advani's ‘Can't Keep It Secret' Post Gets Fans Guessing About Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding On Cards; Couple Scouting Venues?
- Ram Setu VS Thank God Day 4 Box Office Collection: Both The Films Continue To Slip
- Thank God Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Film Fails To Pick Up Business