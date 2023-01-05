Break-Up Article True Hai Kya? This Is How Tara Sutaria REACTED When Paps Asked About Split With Aadar Jain

Actress Tara Sutaria's breakup news with her longtime boyfriend Aadar Jain has been making headlines since the past few days. She recently made her first public appearance since reports of their breakup broke out. Although it was reported that they both separated amicably, fans still want to know what must have happened between them.

The actress on Wednesday evening, made her first public appearance after the news surfaced online. She was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, and it appears that she is not ready to address rumours about her divorce from Aadar Jain. The video shared online shows Tara greeting the paps and being seen waving at them.

While Tara Sutaria was heading towards the airport terminal gate, A paparazzo member asked her, "Tara Ji jo article aa raha hai aapke naam se woh true hai kya (Is the article about you true)? Break up and all."