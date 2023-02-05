Throwback: When Kiara Advani First Met Siddharth Malhotra. It Was Not On Shershaah's Sets
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel. The couple and guests have reached the wedding venue, while the wedding festivities have already begun on Sunday. As everyone waits for the first glimpses of the newlywed couple, let's take a look back at when Kiara Advani spilled the beans about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and ended up confirming that they are dating.
During Kiara's appearance on Koffee with Karan season 7 along with actor Shahid Kapoor, the actress acknowledged that Sidharth is more than just a friend to her. Further, Karan and Shahid couldn't help but inquire about when the couple plans to tie the knot. During the season's eighth episode, Kiara made a special revelation about how she and Sidharth first met. She revealed that they didn't meet on the set of Shershaah but rather at the wrap party for her Netflix project, Lust Stories. And get this - Karan Johar was there too!
KIARA ADVANI ABOUT HER FIRST MEETING WITH SIDHARTH MALHOTRA
The actress said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan chimed in and agreed, "Yes, much before that," and Kiara added with a chuckle, "We crashed the wrap party of Lust Stories."
Karan shared the story of their first meeting and said, "We went to a friend's house where the cast of Lust Stories was having a party. That's where you (Kiara) and Sid first met, as he showed up to the party too." Shahid mentioned that it's important to remember your first meeting, and Kiara smiled and responded, "Of course, I'll never forget."
When asked about her future wedding plans with Sidharth, Kiara said, "I do see that in my future, but I'm not going to reveal any details on "Koffee with Karan" today." Shahid lightened the mood with a joke, saying "She's ready! Just 15 minutes ago she wasn't even acknowledging the relationship, now she's almost admitting she's ready to tie the knot."
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA ON KIARA ADVANI'S GOOD QUALITIES
Sidharth during the promotions of his film Thank God spoke about the qualities Kiara poses. He had said, "Kiara carries her stardom really well. I think she doesn't really get it into her head. And she keeps this business in a very regular way. If you meet her somewhere outside, you won't feel the aura of a star. Which is good. Keeping things normal and balanced is good."
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Host A Reception In Mumbai On Feb 12; To Follow Ranveer-Deepika’s Footsteps
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride To Be Spilled Beans About The Qualities She Wants In Her Dream Man
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: 5 Times Kiara Advani Nailed The Desi Look in Stunning Lehengas
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Groom Shared His Idea Of Marriage; Says, ‘My Wife Will Become A Support System’
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Groom’s Mother REACTS To Welcoming Kiara Advani As Her Bahu
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras In MM Couture; 150 Custom-Designed Outfits Ready, Deets Inside!
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Not Jaisalmer, This Is The Place Where The Couple Had Earlier Decided To Get Married
- Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: When Akshay Kumar Teased Bride-To-Be About Her Relationship With Sid
- Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Throwback To Time When The Actress Proved Herself To Be a Possessive Girlfriend
- Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Has A Special Connection With The Shaadi
- Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live: Groom Sidharth Arrives In Jaisalmer With Family
- Entertainment News Updates: Sidharth & Kiara's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Archana Bashed by KJo In Bigg Boss 16