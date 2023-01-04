Vijay Varma Blushes As He Gets Teased By Paps While Returning From Goa With Rumoured GF Tamaannaah
The New Year came with a surprise for all of us after a video of Darlings actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia kissing went viral on the internet. Both actors are said to be the newest couple in tinseltown. Though there is no confirmation about the same, the news about their alleged relationship is trending big time on social media.
