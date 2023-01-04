Vijay Varma Blushes As He Gets Teased By Paps While Returning From Goa With Rumoured GF Tamannaah

The New Year came with a surprise for all of us after a video of Darlings actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia kissing went viral on the internet. Both actors are said to be the newest couple in tinseltown. Though there is no confirmation about the same, the news about their alleged relationship is trending big time on social media.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted at the Mumbai airport late Tuesday night as they returned from Goa after celebrating New Year's. The rumoured couple clicked for the first time after the news of their dating broke like fire on the internet. Vijay and Tamannaah were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Though they didn't come in front of the paparazzi together, Tamannaah was the first to click, followed by Vijay a few minutes later. It is evident that they were coming from the same place.

Tamannaah looked beautiful as ever without makeup in a black midi dress and a shawl. Vijay opted for a casual look: a graphic white tee and jeans with a baseball cap and shades. The video of both actors' airport appearance is all over social media where paps are seen saying "Machayenge and joh nahin naachta usko bhi nachayenge". To which Vijay blushes, wishes them on New Year and walks towards his car. Watch here:-

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made headlines after they were captured getting cosy and hugging each other at a private New Year's bash in Goa. It is to be noted that Filmibeat was the first to break this news. Meanwhile, a source has revealed to the Bombay Times that they are indeed in love. "They seem to be serious about each other, and they might even take the next step soon."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah met on the sets of Sujo Gosh's anthology Lust Stories 2, where they are paired opposite each other. Varma was also seen at Tamannaah's residence on her birthday, and they also attended Diljit Dosanjh's music concert together.