Today (August 31, 2022) is an auspicious day as the entire nation unites to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes. We're talking about one of the most celebrated festivals of India- Ganesh Chaturthi. And as they say, any celebration is incomplete without music and dance, we pick a special song for the day that suits the festive mood to the fullest!
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi From Viruddh Is Our Song Of The Day Pick
The song is 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi' from Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham-starrer Viruddh. It's a very popular track based on Lord Ganesha, and is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan. The song is all about devotion and energetic beats which will surely leave you dancing in joy.
Fun fact: There are many easy choreography videos available on YouTube of this track, which you can check and make a special video of yourself with your friends or family.
We wish all our lovely readers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha shower you with success in all your endeavours.
