Ganesh Festival 2022: Gajanana From Bajirao Mastani Is Our Song Of The Day Pick

We're back with our Ganesh Festival special song of the day, and we've picked 'Gajanana' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The devotional song in the movie also has one of the crucial scenes of the movie, wherein Mastani (Deepika) and her son Shamsher Bahadur get attacked, and because of Kashibai (Priyanka), Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer) comes to her rescue.

From the lyrics to its picturisation, everything about the song will leave you in awe of Bhansali and the lead cast of the film. The song is crooned by none other than Sukhwinder Singh, and it will surely leave you feeling all devotional towards Lord Ganesha.