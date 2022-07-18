21-Year-Old Model Found Dead In Rented Flat In Kolkata

A 21-year-old model named Puja Sarkar was found hanging in her rented flat in Kolkata. This happens to be the third such incident to take place in the city in the last three months, police said on Sunday. Sarkar was a first-year student in Gobardanga College of the North 24 Parganas district. She resided in a rented flat in the Bansdroni area of south Kolkata.

According to the police investigation, Puja along with a female friend had gone to a restaurant on Saturday evening and upon returning, the former had received a phone call around midnight. This was followed by her running to her room and shutting the door, a police officer said.

When her friend repeated requested Puja to open the door fell but to no avail. She then informed the police and they broke open the door to find Sarkar hanging from the ceiling of her room. The official added that she was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Sarkar’s friend is currently being questioned and has claimed that the deceased’s boyfriend had called her before her death. However, the officials have stated that this can be confirmed only after a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, Puja’s family has claimed that her boyfriend lives in Gobardanga.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM