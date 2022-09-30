The Winners' Night of the 6th annual Talentrack Awards was a sparkling, starry affair. Held at a leading five-star hotel in Mumbai, the evening saw some of the biggest stars of Digital-content, Web-series and OTT walking away with the coveted Talentrack trophy.

Established in 2017 as the pioneering awards for the digital-content ecosystem, Talentrack Awards recognise and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web-series, and performances through the year on various digital platforms and media.

The Best Actor - Male (Popular) award went to Kartik Aaryan for his performance in Dhamaka, and Ronit Roy won the Best Actor - Male (Critic) award for Candy. The inimitable Ajay Devgn was awarded the Digital Icon of the Year award for his unmatched performance in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The supremely talented Yami Gautam Dhar's performance in A Thursday won her the Best Actor - Female (Popular) award, while Huma Qureshi received the Best Actor - Female (Critic) award for her stellar work in the psychological thriller Mithya. The award for the Best Actor - Negative Role went to Ravi Kishan for Matsya Kaand. Popular actor Jitendra Kumar was awarded the Digital Star of the Year trophy for Kota Factory, Panchayat and Jaadugar.

The very versatile Karan Johar was felicitated with the Digital Sensation of the Year award for Big Boss OTT Season 1. The Best Director recognition was won by Tigmanshu Dhulia for The Great Indian Murder, while the casting director of the show, Mukesh Chhabra, won the Best Casting Director - Action/Thriller award. In the music category, the Best Singer awards were given to Badshah and Neeti Mohan. Prajakta Koli & Mr. Faisu received awards in the Best Influencer of the Year category. The vivacious Bharti Singh was honoured with the Viral Sensation of the Year trophy. The stunning duo, Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni, took home the Digital Jodi of the Year award.

While Maniesh Paul was recognised as the Best Anchor, Shreya Sharma was awarded the Talentrack Listeners' Choice trophy. The Best Digital Content - Podcast went to 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur and the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh took home the trophy for the Best Actor - Female (Viewers' Choice). Leading content producers including MX Player, Saregama India, Reliance Entertainment, Applause Entertainment, Tamada Media, RSVP Movies, Sol Production, Pocket Aces, PTC Play, Magnon Group, Hungama Digital, Qyuki, One Digital and many others also bagged some of the most coveted honours.

Talking about the Awards, the Founder of Talentrack, Vineet Bajpai said, "As India's leading talent-casting platform, it has been our continuous endeavour to empower the digital-content community. 2021 was an exciting year in terms of the quality of content produced in India, and it has been a privilege for us to be able to felicitate the finest of artists and organisations. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing you all again next year, for the 7th Annual Talentrack Awards."

Sunder Venketraman, Head, Creator and Content Ecosystem - Josh, said, "Josh is a product of Digital Bharat and we take pride in serving our audiences across 12 app languages. It is our immense pleasure to partner with the talentrack awards 2022 edition as the platform recognises the best from the world of digital entertainment and OTT."

This edition of the awards was co-powered by the leaders in imaging technology - Nikon. The awards are also supported by NEO (Investments Partner), Nine Triangles (Process Partner), Magnon Sancus (Regional Languages Partner), The Telegraph Online (Digital Partner), TreeShade Books (Publishing Partner), PTC Network (Regional Digital Partner), Art Media (Outdoor Partner), Magnon eg+ (Advertising Partner), Dailyhunt (Digital Media Partner) and Josh (Short Video Partner).

About Talentrack

With over 5,00,000 performing Artists and 15,000+ industry Recruiters, Talentrack is India's largest talent-casting platform for the media & entertainment sector.

Talentrack's cutting-edge technology platform caters to a vast community of actors, models, singers, musicians, photographers, influencers, dancers, filmmakers, advertising professionals and more, that had no credible online alternative earlier to showcase their talent and find authentic projects. With innovative offerings such as creator-generated content, influencer marketing, and production-aggregation services, Talentrack has rapidly become the preferred partner for leading brands and advertising agencies.

Within two years since its inception, Talentrack was recognised as the 'Best Talent Platform for Media & Entertainment' at the 8th Global Film Festival held at the Noida Film City and 'Best Mobile App for Education & Career' at Adgully's MOBEXX Awards 2017. Talentrack's founder, Vineet Bajpai, has been awarded 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016' by the Entrepreneur magazine.

Talentrack App provides powerful yet user-friendly tools to Artists of all kinds to create a digital portfolio and connect with Recruiters. Artists can build, manage & promote their portfolios on the platform, and use it as their single-window career manager. Thousands of industry recruiters are using Talentrack platform to post their casting requirements and hire the best from a large pool of creative resources.

About TADEC

Talentrack Awards 2022 is hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content - a pioneering initiative of Talentrack committed to catalysing and empowering the digital entertainment & content community. The Academy brings together an ecosystem of illustrious personalities and institutions from across the Indian entertainment sector. The Academy is devoted towards harnessing its collective intellect and influence to support artists, creators, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in the digital-content space. New initiatives around training and investment are being rolled-out, with a vision to build the Academy into the definitive hub for creative excellence in the digital-content universe.

About Talentrack Awards

Established in 2017, the Talentrack Awards recognise and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web-series, and performances in the digital-content ecosystem. Over the years, the prestigious Talentrack Awards have received nominations and participation from leading OTT platforms, top production houses, filmmakers, digital-content producers, advertising agencies, and some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Some of the winners of the Talentrack Awards over the years are Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, R Madhavan, Hansal Mehta, Kiara Advani, Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ekta Kapoor.