PICS: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Beau; Imran Khan Papped After Long Time

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as his daughter Ira Khan is now engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The lovebirds exchanged rings on November 18 in Mumbai in the presence of their families and close friends.

Several well-known names from the film industry, including Aamir's nephew Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kira Rao, and Ashutosh Gowariker, attended the private ceremony.

Several pictures from the ceremony are currently doing the rounds on social media in which the newly-engaged couple, Ira's parents Aamir and Reena Dutta, grandmother Zeenat Hussai, and other attendees are posing for the paps outside the venue.

In the photos, Ira Khan is seen beaming with joy as she looked stunning in a red gown while beau Nupur looked handsome in a black suit. Aamir, on the other hand, got snapped flaunting his salt-and-pepper look and opted for an ethnic outfit. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan was papped after a long time and looked dashing as always.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ira and Nupur have been in a steady relationship for a while now and often share lovey-dovey pictures on their respective social media handles. A celebrity fitness trainer by profession, Nupur proposed to Ira in Italy, a few months ago at one of his cycling events. As expected, Ira accepted his proposal.

Taking to Instagram, the couple posted the proposal video and shared the amazing update with their followers. And now, they have taken their relationship to the next level by getting officially engaged. Well, heartiest congratulations to Ira and Nupur.

As of now, there's no update about their wedding date and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

For the unversed, Ira has made it clear that she has no interest in entering Bollywood, However, the starkid still owns a following of 629k on social media.

Coming back to Aamir, the Dangal actor recently surprised his fans by announcing that he'd be taking a break from acting to spend time with his family. He was last seen playing the lead role in Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this year. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews and turned out to be a box-office disaster.

Later, it was reported that Aamir will be acting in a film called Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. However, a few days ago, the actor confirmed that he's now associated with it only as a producer and won't be acting till next year, year-and-a-half.